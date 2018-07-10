Heat hampers search for tourist missing in California desert

Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 This undated photo provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department, in California, shows Susan Schmeirer, left, and her husband, William Schmeirer, residents of Williamsburg, Virginia. Authorities say the search for Susan Schmeirer, whose husband was found dead in Southern California's Mojave Desert, has been hampered by heat from extreme ground temperatures. Sixty-five-year-old Susan Schmierer was last seen June 2, 2018, with her 64-year-old husband, William, near an extinct cinder cone volcano, in Amboy Crater, Calif. William Schmierer's remains were found two weeks later near a trail leading to the crater. Investigators do not suspect foul play. (Courtesy of San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department via AP) less This undated photo provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department, in California, shows Susan Schmeirer, left, and her husband, William Schmeirer, residents of Williamsburg, Virginia. ... more Photo: AP Heat hampers search for tourist missing in California desert 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the search for a Virginia woman whose husband was found dead in Southern California's Mojave Desert has been hampered by heat so extreme that the ground temperature has reached 165 degrees (74 degrees Celsius).

Sixty-five-year-old Susan Schmierer was last seen June 2 with her 64-year-old husband, William, near Amboy Crater, an extinct cinder cone volcano. William Schmierer's remains were found two weeks later near a trail leading to the crater. His cause of death has not been determined but investigators do not suspect foul play.

San Bernardino County sheriff's spokeswoman Jodi Miller said Tuesday that a June search for Susan Schmierer was called off because conditions in the area with black lava rock were unsafe for deputies and their dogs. Another search is planned for July 28.