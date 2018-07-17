Heastie to tour Olana State Historic Site

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The speaker of the New York state Assembly plans to tour the Olana State Historic Site as part of his annual upstate tour.

Bronx Democrat Carl Heastie is scheduled to visit the historic property in Columbia County on Tuesday. The Hudson Valley estate was the home of Frederic Edwin Church, a major 19th century landscape portraitist.

Last week Heastie traveled to the North Country, where he attended a county fair and visited areas impacted by last year's floods.

Heastie began his tradition of upstate trips shortly after becoming speaker in 2015. He says the chance to visit local communities helps him better understand the challenges and opportunities facing the state's different regions.

More stops are planned this summer and fall.