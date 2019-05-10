Hearing planned on Connecticut's vaccine religious exemption

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Democratic legislative leaders will hold an informational hearing on Connecticut's religious exemption from vaccinations for schoolchildren.

Monday's 9:30 a.m. hearing at the Legislative Office Building is being organized by House Majority Leader Matt Ritter of Hartford and Senate Majority Bob Duff of Norwalk. All lawmakers can participate. Testimony from legislators, public health experts, clergy and medical professionals will be followed by public comment.

Ritter says there's a "growing consensus," given the uptick in measles cases nationwide, that lawmakers should "do something pretty bold" in the coming weeks or months.

Ritter says he wants lawmakers to vote on possibly ending the exemption, a move opposed by parents' rights groups.

The state Department of Public Health released updated figures Friday showing more than 100 Connecticut schools have vaccination rates below federally recommended guidelines.