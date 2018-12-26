Health officials investigate Hepatitis A outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Public health officials are investigating a spike in hepatitis A cases in north Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that it is investigating an increase in hepatitis A cases in Jackson County. Health officials say the outbreak may have spread to surrounding counties.

Public health officials urged people at highest risk, including those who use illegal drugs and the homeless, to be vaccinated against the disease.

Hepatitis A is transmitted by oral contact with fecal matter. It attacks the liver and causes symptoms including fever, headache, fatigue, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and jaundice.

Health officials said hepatitis A can spread easily if good hand-washing practices are not observed.