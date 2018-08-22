Health officials confirm second measles case in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — State health officials say a second case of measles has been confirmed in Portland.

The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday said a person who was diagnosed Sunday had been in contact with a person who was diagnosed with the measles earlier in August.

People at most risk in the second case would have been at the Portland International Airport between 9:15 and 10:45 a.m. Friday; and between 8 and 11 a.m. Saturday at Marco's Cafe and Espresso Bar in Portland.

The agency says the virus spreads easily to those who aren't vaccinated, and people infected can spread it even before symptoms appear.

Symptoms include coughing, fever, runny nose and rash. It can cause ear and lung infections, diarrhea and brain swelling if not treated.