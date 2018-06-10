Hawaii visitor support agency to hold fundraiser

HONOLULU (AP) — The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii, or VASH, a nonprofit agency that responds to Hawaii visitors in distress, is in need of more resources to meet growing demands.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the agency, in conjunction with the Waikiki Improvement Association and the Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association, will hold a fundraiser June 20 at the Sheraton Waikiki Hotel in Honolulu.

VASH President and CEO Jessica Lani Rich says money raised will go toward providing visitors with transportation, clothing, food vouchers and assistance with accommodations.

Rich says VASH hopes to raise at least $10,000 to carry the agency through the summer.

Waikiki Improvement Association President Rick Egged says VASH's service of providing support to visitors who have experienced misfortune is "critical to the well-being of Hawaii as a destination."

