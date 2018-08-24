Hawaii revises rules to rabies quarantine program for pets

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii has revised its rules for the rabies quarantine program that aims to prevent the introduction of the virus into the state.

The Garden Island reports Gov. David Ige this week signed off on the revision, which reduces the waiting periods for pets complying with the state quarantine program.

By the pet adhering to a protocol of rabies vaccinations and blood testing before arriving in Hawaii, the program allows the animal to be released at the airport instead of going through a 120-day quarantine.

The state previously required a 120-day wait after the blood antibody test and a 90-day wait from the last rabies vaccination before the pet arrived in Hawaii. Both waiting periods have been cut back to 30 days under the new rules.

