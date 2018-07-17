Hawaii macadamia nut production increases from last season

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Figures from the National Agricultural Statistics Service show macadamia nut production and farm value in Hawaii increasing from the last season.

West Hawaii Today reports the state's utilized macadamia nut production increased by 17 percent from last year to 49 million pounds (22 million kilograms), the highest amount in six years.

Farmers grossed about 91 cents per pound and netted $1.10 per pound, which is up 10 cents from the prior season. The overall farm value of the state's macadamia nut crop was estimated to be nearly $54 million, up 28 percent.

Glenn Sako, agricultural specialist with the Hawaii County Department of Research and Development, says much of the growth can be attributed to the state's fixed harvest acreage and the higher global demand for the crop.

