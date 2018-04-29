Hawaii legislature readies passage of redevelopment bill

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A proposal that would create a redevelopment district for Hilo is headed for a vote in the state House and Senate.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports the "Hilo community economic district," under the pilot program, would include the Kanoelehua Industrial Area as far inland as Makaala Street, the Waiakea Peninsula, Wailoa River State Recreation Area, the bayfront ball fields and along Kalanianaole Avenue to Hilo Harbor.

The measure would allow tenants within the district to extend their leases for up to 40 years if they make substantial improvements.

Democratic Sen. Kai Kahele, who sponsored the bill, calls it a "home run for Hilo."

Kahele says the bill is going to "incentivize current lessees and future lessees and start to revitalize and rehabilitate what you see today."

