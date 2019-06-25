Hawaii governor signals intent to veto vacation rental bill

HONOLULU (AP) — The governor of Hawaii has placed a vacation rental tax collection bill on a list of legislation he intends to veto.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday that the bill's placement on Democratic Gov. David Ige's list does not guarantee he will reject the measure.

The state Senate bill requires vacation rental platforms such as Airbnb and Expedia to collect state taxes from transient rental operators.

The bill does not specifically call for the state to provide counties with information received from the hosting platforms.

Ige says the bill may improve tax collection, but a stronger law could be crafted that works in unison with municipal legislation.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has indicated he will sign a city bill imposing stronger fines and tougher enforcement tools on vacation rental operators.

