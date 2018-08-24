Hawaii Volcanoes National Park plans limited reopening

HONOLULU (AP) — The National Park Service is planning to reopen parts of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park next month following the lull in activity from the Kilauea volcano.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the reopening date has been set for Sept. 22 after the May eruption prompted the Big Island park closure.

Park spokeswoman Jessica Ferracane says the pause in earthquake activity allowed staff to assess damages and repair water lines. She says the Kilauea Visitor Center will likely reopen, and officials are looking for a possible viewing area for the public to be able to see the changes to Halemaumau Crater.

The crater at a depth of more than 1,200 feet (366 meters) is about four times deeper than it was before the eruption.

Park hours upon reopening are expected to be limited.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com