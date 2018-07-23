Hawaii Republican Party expels 'pro white' state candidate

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii Republican Party says it has expelled a state House candidate after learning of his racist views.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports the party expelled Bryan Feste, who is running for the Republican nomination for the Hilo-area seat.

Feste told the newspaper that he wants an "all white nation," and he describes himself as "pro white" in campaign material, which also uses derogatory language for Jewish and black Americans.

State Republican Party Chairwoman Shirlene Ostrov says the party can't stop Feste from running as a Republican or "representing outrageous and disgusting views that in no way, shape or form represent or express the views of Hawaii Republicans."

Feste will still appear on the ballot for the August primary. The deadline to withdraw was last month.

___

Information from: Hawaii Tribune-Herald, http://www.hawaiitribune-herald.com/