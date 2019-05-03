Hawaii Health Department launches new air quality website

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii State Department of Health has launched a new website that provides near real-time data on the air quality in Hawaii in the wake of last summer's Kilauea eruption.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the launch is timed to coincide with National Air Quality Awareness Week, which lasts through Friday.

The website is expected to serve as a one-stop online resource, particularly in the event of future volcanic eruptions.

Data for the website is pulled from air quality monitoring stations at strategic locations throughout the state, the majority of which are on Hawaii island.

The data is updated continuously but normally displayed within one hour after collection.

The public can access the data via an interactive air quality map.

