Hartford man dies of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning

HARTFORD, S.D. (AP) — Minnehaha County sheriff's officials say a man has died of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at his Hartford home.

Thirty-eight-year-old Dustin Patch was found dead Monday afternoon in his garage. The Argus Leader report authorities say Patch had been using a portable generator to run a sump pump in his home following recent power outages.

The sheriff's office is reminding residents to use portable generators in well-ventilated areas outside the home.

