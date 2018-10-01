Hartford HealthCare acquiring St. Vincent's Medical Center

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Hartford HealthCare is acquiring substantially all the assets of St. Vincent's Medical Center, an agreement that includes a licensed 473-bed hospital, an inpatient psychiatric facility and more than 3,200 workers.

The "definitive agreement" announced Monday marks the latest acquisition by Hartford HealthCare, a 19,000-employee system that currently includes six acute-care hospitals, a behavioral health network, a regional home care system, senior care services, a multispecialty physician group and other services.

St. Vincent's will become Hartford HealthCare's second-largest hospital, after the 867-bed Hartford Hospital.

St. Vincent's has been part of the non-profit health system Ascension. Hartford HealthCare CEO Elliot Joseph says both systems have "deep roots in Connecticut."

Hartford HealthCare says it's committed to operating St. Vincent's in the Catholic tradition.

The acquisition still needs to be finalized, including various approvals.