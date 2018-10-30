Hard hit court system up and running after Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Nearly three weeks after Hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle, the court system has reopened.

Officials across the area are in the process of rescheduling hundreds of cases amid the storm repairs and relocations.

The News Herald reports most of the courts in the 14th Judicial Circuit are operational for property records and traffic citations. The process isn't as clear for criminal and civil hearings.

Bay County Clerk of Courts Bill Kinsaul says any confusion can be cleared up by mail or phone.

Kinsaul says they're aware people have lost mailboxes and other means to receive mail and will try to accommodate those needs.

Chief Judge Elijah Smiley says the court system is "triaging," adding "our spirits are too large to be crushed by this or any sized storm."