Hair-raising happenings in Connecticut

As Mark Twain said, the truth is stranger than fiction, and sometimes it's also creepier. Even if you don't believe in ghosts and goblins, here are some true events that have gone on in Connecticut that will keep you up at night this Halloween....

________________________________

Human bones, casket pieces found scattered in cemetery

For 140 years, Park Cemetery has been the final resting place for Civil and Spanish-American war veterans, former Bridgeport Mayor Jasper McLevy and the city's first Jewish population. But in early October, police detectives walking through the Lindley Street cemetery made a macabre discovery.

The hallowed grounds were littered with human bone fragments and pieces of casket, police said, as part of an alleged scheme by the current cemetery manager to profit from the new over the old. The cemetery is owned by an association made up of families of the deceased buried there.

Read the full story.

________________________________

Human skulls and satanic books found in Stamford

A garbage transfer station employee made a ghoulish discovery of two human skulls in a pile of recycling material dropped off by a junk removal service, police said on Halloween day 2014.

Books about witchcraft and Satanism were also found in the same load.

Upon investigation, police traced them back to an 89-year-old Fairfield man who had put them in a recycling bin. The man's deceased son had bought the skulls online. His son led a troubled life, he said, and was beset by his own "personal demons."

"He would have them on display in the living room, and I'm glad that they're gone now," the man said of his son's skulls.

Read the full story

________________________________

Stamford man found stripped and hacked by machete

At 3:15 a.m. on Halloween morning 2014, a taxi cab driver on Station Place found a man lying in the road wearing only a garbage bag.

Stamford police said that the man was found laying in the road near the Stamford train station who had been stripped, beaten and hacked by unknown assailants.

Lt. Diedrich Hohn said that the 22-year-old Stamford man told police he was drinking with four men in Port Chester, New York until early Friday morning. When they got back to Stamford he said they attacked him, stripped off all his clothes and hacked him several times with a machete and drove away.

Police later investigated at Solar Car Wash on Greenwich Avenue after receiving a call about "a blood mess." There they found a surveillance tape of the naked man banging on a car wash door trying to find help.

Read the full story

________________________________

Decapitated animals became a common sight

Connecticut has not been a safe place for small animals in recent years.

New Canaan had a decapitation problem last Halloween. Dead animals and decapitated animal heads were found at five different locations right around Halloween 2013.

On Oct. 9, a high school senior found a dead bird in the back of her car at Waveny Park.On Oct. 14, the head of a black cat was found at the end of a common driveway on Laurel Road. Three days later, a woman found a bird's head in the patio of her Autumn Lane home.

Another Laurel Road resident reported finding a small, brown decapitated bird on the deck of his house on Oct. 26.

On Nov. 5 a headless rabbit was found outside a house under construction on Pepper Lane. Police said the rabbit's neck had been severed and there was damage to a leg, indicating it may have been trapped or hit by a car.

Fairfield and Oxford cats weren't safe either. In 2012, the severed head of a cat was found in the backyard of a Steiner Street home in Fairfield. The report had some similarities to two cases being investigated in Oxford.

According to Fairfield police, the local homeowner saw the cat's head on an artificial turf golf green at the rear of his yard. The head had been cleanly cut from the cat's body and did not appear to been removed by the attack of another animal, according to the report.

________________________________

An accused cannibal in Bridgeport

In 2012, reports of cannibalism and "zombies" started poppinig up across the country, and were connected to a drug called "bath salts."

Bridgeport had it's own accused cannibal in 2012. The day before police said Tyree Lincoln Smith hacked to death a homeless man in an East Side apartment and then cannibalized the body, he told his cousin he had a "lust for blood."

"He said he had gotten a rare steak at a restaurant in Florida and when he had tasted the blood it had given him a sexual sensation," recalled Nicole Rabb, who helped police get a confession from Smith to the crime.Police said Smith killed 43-year-old Angel "Tun Tun" Gonzalez with an ax on Dec. 15.

During Smith's 2013 case to prove insanity, Yale University psychiatrist Dr. Reena Kapoor said Smith heard "voices that were instructing him to kill certain people: a pedophile priest, a cop in Bridgeport he thought was involved in drugs.

Read the full story

________________________________

Newtown man throws wife in woodchipper

Back in 1986, an equally gruesome crime rattled the community. It was a horrific crime that thrust the state of Connecticut into the national headlines. The "wood chipper case" involved sex, money, and a gruesome murder -- the ingredients for a huge news story.

Richard Crafts was a commercial pilot who was living a comfortable life on a then-lucrative salary of $120,000 a year with his wife of 11 years, Helle - until she disappeared.

Helle had once told her friends, "If anything happens to me, don't assume it was an accident."

Police began investigating after hearing reports of a man operating a wood chipper by Lake Zoar. In lieu of a body, police found strands of blond hair, skin and a fingernail.

Newtown Chief of Police Michael Kehoe, 54, who was a patrolman for the department 20 years ago, vividly remembers the case.

"The manner in which Crafts went about to hide his crime was shocking and unnerving to the department and community."

Read the full story

________________________________

Body found 26 years later

Only one year later in 1987, another woman, Elizabeth Heathe, went missing in Newtown. Her husband had insisted she ran away in the middle of the night.

Her body was not found until october 2013. Elizabeth's husband, John Heath, 70-years-old and confined to a wheelchair, was convicted of the murder, even though the state's case against him was entirely circumstantial.

Read the full story

________________________________

Haunted House in Bridgeport

Flash back 13 years, and another spooky story is revealed.

Long before ghost-hunters and thrill-seekers entered the abandoned and decaying ruins of factories and warehouses in Bridgeport, thousands flocked to the city in the 1970s for another paranormal event.

In November 1974, after the Bridgeport Telegram (now the Connecticut Post) published a story about police and fire authorities entering a Lindley Street home where they encountered "unusual occurrences" of moving furniture, the story gained national attention.

What was different about this ghost story was that it wasn't just one person or family, but city officials used to fire and crime, describing rattling furniture and a small girl being slammed against the wall.

Read the full story

________________________________

Cops arrest Santeria "priest" with human bones

Wielding the threat of dark magic, a suspect arrested in a drug probe kept an East Side neighborhood virtually captive, afraid to complain about him, police said.

Felix “Cuba” Delgado, who was already being sought by Massachusetts police for grave robbing, was arrested in February 2016 — but officers weren’t prepared for what they found in his Bridgeport basement.

"We found two human skulls and bones that appear to have come from the remains of two people,” said Police Capt. Armando Perez. “This was like nothing we had ever seen before.” Perez said they found altars throughout the first-floor apartment and basement, many covered in blood.

“Delgado is a high priest in the Santeria religion and practices the dark arts,” Perez said. “People in the neighborhood are either from Puerto Rico or the West Indies, where this religion is practiced and they were afraid to say anything against Delgado for fear he would put a curse on them.”

Read the full story