HUD: Idaho landlord rejected family with 7 kids for rental

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — The landlord who rejected a family seeking to rent a house in Idaho because they had seven children is being charged with violating federal housing law.

The Idaho Press reports Nampa property manager Seth Ott and his parents, who are the homeowners Dwight "Steve" Ott and Elizabeth Ott, were charged on May 14 with housing discrimination by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The alleged incident in 2014 involved a married couple who brought two children to sign a lease for a four-bedroom house after seeing a Craigslist ad.

The complaint says Seth Ott asked if they had any other children and then told them there was a limit of four kids total, a violation of the Fair Housing Act.

The Otts couldn't be reached for comment.

