HKO-WHL-Sums-Winterhawks-Chiefs
Chiefs 4, Winterhawks 1
First Period
1. Spokane, Chorney 4 (Ladyman, Toporowski) 13:33.
2. Spokane, Zummack 6 (Reid) 14:42 (sh).
Penalties — Dureau Por (hooking) 2:40; Hanus Por (slashing) 5:33; Chorney Spo (tripping) 10:41; Arbuzov Spo (holding) 14:16.
Second Period
3. Spokane, Beckman 7 (Arbuzov, Reid) 13:57 (pp).
Penalties — Faith Spo (cross checking) 3:00; King Spo (hooking) 10:17; Perna Por (cross checking) 13:21; Larson Spo (slashing) 14:09.
Third Period
4. Portland, Blichfeld 9 (De Jong, Newkirk) 0:42.
5. Spokane, Reid 2 (Smith, Woods) 14:29.
Penalties — Perna Por (holding) 5:43; De Jong Por (interference) 12:15; Hughes Por, Arbuzov Spo (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 15:21; Hanas Por (checking from behind) 15:21.
Shots on goal by
|Portland
|12
|13
|12
|_
|37
|Spokane
|6
|7
|9
|_
|22
Goal — Portland: Giannuzzi (L, ). Spokane: Brkin (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 0-5; Spokane: 1-6.
Referees — Ryan Benbow, Ryan O'Keefe. Linesmen — Anthony Guzzo, Trevor Shively.
Attendance — 4,407 at Spokane.