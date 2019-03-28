HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Seattle
Thunderbirds 4, Giants 3
First Period
1. Vancouver, Plouffe 3 (Koch, Svejkovsky) 10:33.
2. Vancouver, Watts 2 (Dmytriw, Bafaro) 17:00.
Penalties — Richards Sea (major-check/behind major, misconduct) 4:16; Kubicek Sea (interference) 15:45; Plouffe Van (roughing) 15:45.
Second Period
3. Vancouver, Koch 1 (Nielsen, Kannok Leipert) 2:19.
4. Seattle, Jeri-Leon 1 (Volcan) 5:18 (pp).
Penalties — Roman Van (hooking) 3:30; Philp Sea (delay of game) 7:01; Hardy Van (checking to the head) 11:58.
Third Period
5. Seattle, Philp 1 (Kukuca, Tyszka) 7:11.
6. Seattle, Kukuca 3 (Wedman, Philp) 11:13 (pp).
7. Seattle, Wedman 2 (Rybinski) 15:46.
Penalties — Byram Van (tripping) 5:04; Kannok Leipert Van (cross checking) 10:54.
Shots on goal by
|Vancouver
|12
|11
|6
|_
|29
|Seattle
|9
|13
|12
|_
|34
Goal — Vancouver: Tendeck (L, ). Seattle: Ross (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Vancouver: 0-2; Seattle: 2-4.
Referees — Mark Pearce, Jeff Ingram. Linesmen — Ron Dietterle, Mark Heier.
Attendance — 2,270 at Seattle.