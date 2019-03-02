Silvertips 2, Americans 1

First Period

1. Tri-City, Yaremko 24 (Cadieux) 7:25.

Penalties — Khaira Evt (interference) 7:38.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Third Period

2. Everett, Andrusiak 38 (Wylie, Kindopp) 9:40.

3. Everett, Kindopp 37 (Minulin, Dewar) 19:11.

Penalties — Huo Tc (delay of game) 2:54; Bruce Tc (interference) 6:32; Hrabik Tc (boarding) 12:03; Hyman Tc (major-fighting) 12:03; Holmes Evt (major-fighting) 12:03; Wylie Evt (cross checking) 13:11; Christiansen Evt (delay of game) 16:16.

Shots on goal by

Tri-City 10 9 3 _ 22
Everett 22 23 17 _ 62

Goal — Tri-City: Warm (L, ). Everett: Wolf (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Tri-City: 0-3; Everett: 0-3.

Referees — Bryan Bourdon, Mike Campbell. Linesmen — Mark Heier, Brett Mackey.

Attendance — 6,633 at Everett.