HKO-WHL-Sums-Tri-City-Everett
Silvertips 2, Americans 1
First Period
1. Tri-City, Yaremko 24 (Cadieux) 7:25.
Penalties — Khaira Evt (interference) 7:38.
Second Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Third Period
2. Everett, Andrusiak 38 (Wylie, Kindopp) 9:40.
3. Everett, Kindopp 37 (Minulin, Dewar) 19:11.
Penalties — Huo Tc (delay of game) 2:54; Bruce Tc (interference) 6:32; Hrabik Tc (boarding) 12:03; Hyman Tc (major-fighting) 12:03; Holmes Evt (major-fighting) 12:03; Wylie Evt (cross checking) 13:11; Christiansen Evt (delay of game) 16:16.
Shots on goal by
|Tri-City
|10
|9
|3
|_
|22
|Everett
|22
|23
|17
|_
|62
Goal — Tri-City: Warm (L, ). Everett: Wolf (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Tri-City: 0-3; Everett: 0-3.
Referees — Bryan Bourdon, Mike Campbell. Linesmen — Mark Heier, Brett Mackey.
Attendance — 6,633 at Everett.
