HKO-WHL-Sums-Tigers-Wheat Kings
Wheat Kings 4, Tigers 1
First Period
1. Brandon, Greig 3 (Nychuk) 2:27.
2. Brandon, McCorrister 4 (Burzan, Mattheos) 9:31.
Penalties — Preziuso Mh (tripping) 7:26; Steele Mh (interference) 13:32.
Second Period
3. Medicine Hat, Anderson 1 (Lockner, Hamblin) 1:34.
Penalties — None.
Third Period
4. Brandon, McCartney 3 (Greig) 11:47.
5. Brandon, McCartney 4 (Greig, Daley) 15:39.
Penalties — Reinhardt Bdn (elbowing) 6:33.
Shots on goal by
|Medicine Hat
|7
|13
|15
|_
|35
|Brandon
|26
|9
|18
|_
|53
Goal — Medicine Hat: Hollett (L, ). Brandon: Kruger (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Medicine Hat: 0-1; Brandon: 0-2.
Referees — Adam Byblow, Chris Crich. Linesmen — Neal Prokop, Andrew Stammers.
Attendance — 3,487 at Brandon.
