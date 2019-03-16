Chiefs 5, Americans 3

First Period

1. Spokane, McGrew 28 (Kral, Beckman) 1:30 (pp).

2. Tri-City, Kalinichenko 2 (AuCoin, Hyman) 5:29.

3. Tri-City, AuCoin 42 (Yaremko, Kalinichenko) 13:34.

4. Spokane, McGrew 29 (Beckman, Reid) 19:17.

Penalties — Schmiemann Tc (high sticking) 0:12; Brown Tc (delay of game) 0:46; Olson Tc (slashing) 17:02.

Second Period

5. Spokane, Toporowski 21 (Reid) 13:18.

Penalties — Hyman Tc (delay of game) 6:37; Toporowski Spo (roughing) 7:08; Newell Tc (slashing) 9:59; Leduc Spo, Yaremko Tc (roughing) 18:22.

Third Period

6. Tri-City, Hrabik 21 (AuCoin, Yaremko) 2:35 (pp).

7. Spokane, Kral 10 (Larson, Finley) 18:12.

8. Spokane, McGrew 30 (King) 19:03 (en).

Penalties — McIndoe Spo (charging) 2:18; Leduc Spo (interference) 19:26.

Shots on goal by

Spokane 17 9 19 _ 45
Tri-City 7 14 7 _ 28

Goal — Spokane: Klassen (W, ). Tri-City: Boyko (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 1-5; Tri-City: 1-3.

Referees — Brayden Arcand, Troy Paterson. Linesmen — Nick Albinati, Trevor Beaton.

Attendance — 5,668 at Tri-City.