HKO-WHL-Sums-Spo-Por
Published 12:31 am, Sunday, April 1, 2018
Chiefs 5, Winterhawks 4 (1st OT)
First Period
1. Portland, Mannek 2 (MacEachern) 9:20.
2. Spokane, Woods 2 (McGrew, Zummack) 12:38 (pp).
3. Portland, Glass 2 (McKenzie) 16:10.
Penalties — Yamamoto Spo, Hughes Por (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 0:00; Portland bench (too many men, served by Barley) 4:46; Texeira Por (tripping) 11:15; Gilliss Por (high sticking) 13:59; McKay Spo (hooking) 16:18.
Second Period
4. Spokane, Elynuik 3 (Anderson-Dolan, McIndoe) 12:38.
5. Portland, Hughes 1 (Blichfeld, Jokiharju) 12:57.
Penalties — Ludvig Por, Fischer Spo (roughing) 5:17; Cholowski Por (hooking) 6:11; Newkirk Por (tripping) 10:33; Quigley Por (tripping) 16:47.
Third Period
6. Spokane, McGrew 1 (Anderson-Dolan, Helgesen) 5:05.
7. Portland, Cholowski 4 (Bellows, Glass) 13:33.
8. Spokane, Reid 2 (Smith, Elynuik) 19:30.
Penalties — Fischer Spo (checking from behind) 5:33.
First Overtime
9. Spokane, Yamamoto 1 (Anderson-Dolan, Reid) 9:19.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Spokane
|16
|16
|13
|9
|_
|54
|Portland
|17
|8
|16
|3
|_
|44
Goal — Spokane: Weatherill (W, 1-2-0). Portland: Kehler (L, 3-0-2).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 1-6; Portland: 0-2.
Referees — Adam Griffiths, Reagan Vetter. Linesmen — Adam Brastad, Nathan Van Oosten.
Attendance — 6,033 at Portland.