HKO-WHL-Sums-Silvertips-Blazers
Silvertips 5, Blazers 2
First Period
1. Everett, Price 2 (Goncalves, Mitchell) 14:39.
Penalties — Richards Evt (interference) 10:29.
Second Period
2. Kamloops, Smith 5 (Franklin) 1:17.
3. Everett, Christiansen 5 (Berezowski, Price) 5:57.
4. Kamloops, Kneen 3 (Mohr) 14:48 (sh).
Penalties — Sopotyk Kam (double minor, high sticking) 11:35; Dewar Evt (interference) 2:34; Butt Evt (interference) 19:05.
Third Period
5. Everett, Dewar 15 (unassisted) 4:59.
6. Everett, Berezowski 4 (Kindopp, Dewar) 14:31.
7. Everett, Wylie 4 (unassisted) 18:07 (en).
Penalties — Sutter Evt (tripping) 5:11; Pillar Kam (tripping) 14:56.
Shots on goal by
|Everett
|11
|9
|13
|_
|33
|Kamloops
|8
|10
|10
|_
|28
Goal — Everett: Palaga (W, ). Kamloops: Ramsay (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Everett: 0-2; Kamloops: 0-4.
Referees — Duncan Brow, Nick Swaine. Linesmen — Riley Balson, Spencer Lockert.
Attendance — 3,796 at Kamloops.