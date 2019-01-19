HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Tri-City
Americans 3, Thunderbirds 2 (SO)
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — McNelly Sea (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 2:37; Schmiemann Tc (tripping) 5:08; Kaluski Sea (roughing) 7:44; Wedman Sea (checking from behind) 14:40; Hrabik Tc (holding opp. stick) 20:00.
Second Period
1. Tri-City, Sawchuk 14 (AuCoin) 3:06.
2. Seattle, Mount 4 (Richards, Jeri-Leon) 13:22 (pp).
3. Seattle, Philp 16 (Richards, Bauer) 17:41.
Penalties — Brown Tc (interference) 4:58; Newell Tc (slashing) 8:34; Schmiemann Tc (interference) 12:46.
Third Period
4. Tri-City, AuCoin 24 (Brown, Hrabik) 8:41.
Penalties — Brown Tc (delay of game) 10:51.
Overtime
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Shootout — Tri-City wins 2-0
Tri-City: Yaremko goal, Olson miss, AuCoin goal.
Seattle: Philp miss, Kukuca miss.
Shots on goal by
|Seattle
|10
|17
|12
|2
|_
|41
|Tri-City
|6
|6
|11
|1
|_
|25
Goal — Seattle: Ross (24 shots, 22 saves). Tri-City: Warm (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 1-6; Tri-City: 0-3.
Referees — Kevin Bennett, Bryan Bourdon. Linesmen — Nick Albinati, Michael McGowan.
Attendance — 4,675 at Tri-City.