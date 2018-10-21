HKO-WHL-Sums-Rockets-Royals
Rockets 5, Royals 1
First Period
1. Kelowna, Foote 7 (Korczak, Kindree) 4:02.
2. Victoria, Oliver 7 (Smith, Martynov) 15:04.
3. Kelowna, Bruggen-Cate 3 (Gally, Thomson) 15:57.
Penalties — Liwiski Kel (kneeing) 5:18; Brennan Kel (tripping) 8:56.
Second Period
4. Kelowna, Brennan 1 (Gardiner) 13:35.
Penalties — Aquilon Vic (hooking) 3:41; Aquilon Vic (holding) 9:56.
Third Period
5. Kelowna, Kindree 3 (Gally, Topping) 8:20.
6. Kelowna, Ernst 1 (Wilton) 18:02 (en).
Penalties — Prowse Vic (high sticking) 9:34; Liwiski Kel (roughing) 9:34; Liwiski Kel, Prowse Vic (major, major-fighting) 11:40; Korczak Kel (slashing) 12:10.
Shots on goal by
|Kelowna
|5
|11
|12
|_
|28
|Victoria
|13
|6
|6
|_
|25
Goal — Kelowna: Basran (W, ). Victoria: Gould (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 0-2; Victoria: 0-3.
Referees — Trevor Nolan, Kyle Kowalski. Linesmen — Jordan Browne, Chris Van Deventer.
Attendance — 4,557 at Victoria.