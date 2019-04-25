Raiders 2, Oil Kings 1

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Pavlenko Edm (hooking) 4:11.

Second Period

1. Prince Albert, Leason 4 (unassisted) 13:01.

Penalties — Gregor Pa (hooking) 2:15; Brook Pa (cross checking) 10:54; Cap Edm (interference) 13:36; Protas Pa (slashing) 15:27.

Third Period

2. Prince Albert, Gregor 6 (Wiesblatt, Sapego) 2:13.

3. Edmonton, McLeod 4 (Benjafield) 13:54.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Prince Albert 9 8 10 _ 27
Edmonton 6 9 11 _ 26

Goal — Prince Albert: Scott (W, ). Edmonton: Myskiw (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince Albert: 0-2; Edmonton: 0-3.

Referees — Adam Griffiths, Jeff Ingram. Linesmen — Chad Huseby, Cody Huseby.

Attendance — 7,077 at Edmonton.