HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Prince George
Winterhawks 3, Cougars 2
First Period
1. Prince George, Moberg 12 (Schoettler, Upper) 13:55 (pp).
Penalties — Kohner Pg (hooking) 6:01; Blichfeld Por (cross checking) 13:17; Maser Pg (cross checking) 15:22; Hanus Por (slashing) 15:22; Nolan Por (high sticking) 17:45; Rhinehart Pg (interference) 19:38.
Second Period
2. Prince George, Toman 9 (Maser) 2:29.
3. Portland, Gricius 25 (Blichfeld, Paterson) 16:38 (pp).
Penalties — Blichfeld Por (hooking) 6:09; Bowie Pg (interference) 10:12; Cicek Por (high sticking) 13:04; MacLean Pg (checking to the head) 16:03.
Third Period
4. Portland, Paterson 23 (Blichfeld, Freadrich) 2:36 (pp).
5. Portland, Blichfeld 53 (Freadrich, Gricius) 14:51 (pp).
Penalties — Leppard Pg (hooking) 1:55; Mannek Por (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 11:12; Mannek Por, Maser Pg (major, major-fighting) 11:12; Toman Pg (cross checking) 14:11; Newkirk Por (roughing) 19:57; Leppard Pg (double minor, roughing) 19:57; Blichfeld Por, Newkirk Por, Mikhalchuk Pg (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 19:57.
Shots on goal by
|Portland
|8
|9
|10
|_
|27
|Prince George
|15
|17
|10
|_
|42
Goal — Portland: Hofer (W, ). Prince George: Gauthier (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 3-7; Prince George: 1-5.
Referees — Fraser Lawrence, Nick Panter. Linesmen — Brett Mackey, Anthony Maletta.
Attendance — 3,391 at Prince George.