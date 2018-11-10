Oil Kings 5, Ice 2

First Period

1. Edmonton, Horstmann 1 (McLeod, Benjafield) 2:24.

2. Edmonton, Fix-Wolansky 12 (Kope) 16:35.

Penalties — Ginnell Ktn (hooking) 10:57; McLeod Edm (cross checking) 19:11.

Second Period

3. Kootenay, Bodak 3 (Davis, Krebs) 0:31 (pp).

4. Kootenay, White 11 (Krebs, Ginnell) 9:01.

5. Edmonton, Keeler 3 (Benjafield, Souch) 19:01.

Penalties — Dowhaniuk Edm (hooking) 1:20; Cap Edm (elbowing) 4:54; White Ktn (tripping) 15:52.

Third Period

6. Edmonton, Benjafield 8 (unassisted) 15:41.

7. Edmonton, Kemp 12 (Pavlenko) 19:03 (en).

Penalties — White Ktn (embellishment) 5:57; McLeod Edm (hooking) 5:57.

Shots on goal by

Edmonton 16 11 11 _ 38
Kootenay 10 14 10 _ 34

Goal — Edmonton: Myskiw (W, ). Kootenay: McGovern (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Edmonton: 0-2; Kootenay: 1-3.

Referees — Brayden Arcand, Kevin Webinger. Linesmen — Curtis Funk, Chris Mottl.

Attendance — 2,160 at Kootenay.