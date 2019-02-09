https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/HKO-WHL-Sums-Medicine-Hat-Everett-13603271.php
HKO-WHL-Sums-Medicine Hat-Everett
Tigers 1, Silvertips 0
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Longo Mh (cross checking) 4:02; Nassen Mh (tripping) 12:00; Price Evt (hooking) 15:26; Kindopp Evt (cross checking) 19:14.
Second Period
1. Medicine Hat, Hamblin 29 (Jevne, Kemp) 16:40 (pp).
Penalties — Anderson Mh (hooking) 6:32; Khaira Evt (delay of game) 16:30.
Third Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Medicine Hat
|9
|12
|8
|_
|29
|Everett
|17
|18
|6
|_
|41
Goal — Medicine Hat: Sogaard (W, ). Everett: Wolf (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Medicine Hat: 1-3; Everett: 0-3.
Referees — Brayden Arcand, Brett Iverson. Linesmen — Cameron Wetmore, Bradley Parker.
Attendance — 3,925 at Everett.
