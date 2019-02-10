Rockets 4, Blazers 1

First Period

1. Kelowna, Liwiski 7 (Thomson, Topping) 9:18.

Penalties — Caller Kam (cross checking) 14:35; Steffler Kel (high sticking) 16:56.

Second Period

2. Kelowna, Thomson 14 (Topping, Swetlikoff) 1:21 (pp).

3. Kelowna, Mattson 19 (Swetlikoff) 9:38 (pp).

4. Kamloops, Loewen 20 (Zary, Sopotyk) 19:59 (pp).

Penalties — Mohr Kam (interference) 1:16; Mohr Kam (hooking) 3:34; Bruggen-Cate Kel (interference) 5:03; Faith Kam (checking to the head) 8:38; Bruggen-Cate Kel (interference) 19:16.

Third Period

5. Kelowna, Thomson 15 (unassisted) 19:58 (en).

Penalties — Higson Kel (interference) 17:46.

Shots on goal by

Kelowna 16 12 6 _ 34
Kamloops 7 8 11 _ 26

Goal — Kelowna: Basran (W, ). Kamloops: Ferguson (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 2-4; Kamloops: 1-4.

Referees — Duncan Brow, Chris Crich. Linesmen — Michael Bean, Spencer Lockert.

Attendance — 3,365 at Kamloops.