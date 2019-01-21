Blazers 3, Cougars 2 (OT)

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Second Period

1. Prince George, Maser 18 (Browne, Leppard) 12:01.

2. Kamloops, Onyebuchi 4 (Lang, Zary) 12:27.

3. Prince George, Toman 5 (Kohner, MacLean) 15:50.

Penalties — Franklin Kam, Moberg Pg (roughing) 13:09.

Third Period

4. Kamloops, Lang 10 (Loewen, Zary) 8:38.

Penalties — Franklin Kam (high sticking) 9:18; Loewen Kam (cross checking) 13:26; Perepeluk Pg (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 13:26.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Kamloops 13 11 10 4 _ 38
Prince George 10 11 7 1 _ 29

Goal — Kamloops: Ferguson (W, ). Prince George: Gauthier (38 shots, 35 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 0-0; Prince George: 0-1.

Referees — Brayden Arcand, Adam Bloski. Linesmen — Michael Bean, Michael Roberts.

Attendance — 2,474 at Prince George.