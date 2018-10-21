HKO-WHL-Sums-Ice-Rebels
Rebels 4, Ice 3 (OT)
First Period
1. Red Deer, Sass 1 (Herauf, Johnson) 4:55 (pp).
Penalties — Smart Ktn (holding) 3:06; Johnson Rd (hooking) 6:31; Morozoff Rd (cross checking) 11:25; Kakkonen Ktn (holding) 13:58; Herauf Rd (hooking) 16:35.
Second Period
2. Red Deer, Hagel 9 (Herauf, Zaytsev) 2:28 (sh).
3. Kootenay, White 5 (Bodak, Davis) 3:48 (pp).
4. Kootenay, Davis 4 (Hausinger, Krebs) 4:04 (pp).
Penalties — Gottfried Rd (hooking) 2:17; Sakowich Rd (high sticking) 3:32; Semchuk Ktn (slashing) 11:20; Huston Ktn (roughing) 13:33; Murray Ktn (hooking) 19:09.
Third Period
5. Red Deer, Zaytsev 5 (Barteaux) 17:39.
6. Kootenay, White 6 (Ginnell) 18:15.
Penalties — Tarzwell Rd (roughing) 8:02.
Overtime
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Kootenay
|9
|8
|15
|0
|_
|32
|Red Deer
|14
|8
|9
|1
|_
|32
Goal — Kootenay: McGovern (32 shots, 28 saves). Red Deer: Anders (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kootenay: 2-6; Red Deer: 1-5.
Referees — Mike Campbell, Kevin Webinger. Linesmen — Chad Huseby, Jared Mackey.
Attendance — 4,405 at Red Deer.