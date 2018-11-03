Raiders 7, Ice 2

First Period

1. Prince Albert, Miller 7 (Nachbaur, Fonstad) 10:45 (pp).

2. Prince Albert, Montgomery 7 (Leason, Protas) 13:39 (pp).

Penalties — Bowman Ktn (double minor, high sticking) 17:55; Brook Pa (cross checking) 3:14; Patrick Ktn (delay of game) 9:27; Krebs Ktn (hooking) 12:39; Pachal Pa (interference) 15:00.

Second Period

3. Prince Albert, Moe 3 (Miller, Sapego) 2:14.

4. Kootenay, Bowman 2 (Smallwood) 9:22.

5. Prince Albert, Gregor 6 (Nachbaur) 9:54.

6. Prince Albert, Kelly 7 (Leason) 16:32 (sh).

Penalties — Allan Pa (interference) 3:01; Krebs Ktn (holding) 3:54; Brook Pa (cross checking) 6:57; Smart Ktn (slashing) 10:43; Hayes Pa (cross checking) 15:34.

Third Period

7. Prince Albert, Leason 16 (unassisted) 3:33.

8. Kootenay, Muir 3 (unassisted) 8:18 (sh).

9. Prince Albert, Leason 17 (Protas, Hayes) 15:41.

Penalties — Miller Pa (checking to the head) 0:16; Hines Ktn (cross checking) 7:06.

Shots on goal by

Kootenay 6 7 6 _ 19
Prince Albert 13 12 14 _ 39

Goal — Kootenay: Makaj (L, ). Prince Albert: Scott (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kootenay: 0-6; Prince Albert: 2-7.

Referees — Bryce Sebastian, Allan Scott. Linesmen — Tanner McGregor, Devan Thiessen.

Attendance — 2,722 at Prince Albert.