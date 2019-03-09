Silvertips 3, Americans 0

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Olson Tc () 15:06.

Second Period

1. Everett, Vitelli 11 (Butt) 3:29.

2. Everett, Wylie 11 (Khaira, Fasko-Rudas) 16:14.

Penalties — Christiansen Evt (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 1:04; Yaremko Tc (boarding) 1:04; Hrabik Tc (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 7:29; Patterson Evt (roughing) 7:29.

Third Period

3. Everett, Dewar 35 (Kindopp, Minulin) 19:07 (en).

Penalties — Yaremko Tc (slashing) 5:01.

Shots on goal by

Everett 11 13 12 _ 36
Tri-City 7 8 11 _ 26

Goal — Everett: Palaga (1 shots, 1 saves), Wolf (W, 4:47 first, ). Tri-City: Warm (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Everett: 0-3; Tri-City: 0-0.

Referees — Troy Paterson, Mark Pearce. Linesmen — Nick Albinati, Trevor Beaton.

Attendance — 3,973 at Tri-City.