HKO-WHL-Sums-Broncos-Raiders
Raiders 6, Broncos 2
First Period
1. Prince Albert, Gregor 7 (Martin, Sapego) 9:46.
Penalties — Hayes Pa (slashing) 11:40; Masella Pa (roughing) 14:32.
Second Period
2. Prince Albert, Montgomery 8 (Leason) 0:08.
3. Swift Current, Nagel 4 (Regnier, King) 0:49 (pp).
4. Prince Albert, McDonald 2 (Allan, Gregor) 2:35.
5. Swift Current, Houk 2 (Blocker, O'Rourke) 18:17.
6. Prince Albert, McDonald 3 (Gregor, Sapego) 18:31.
Penalties — Sapego Pa (high sticking) 0:21; Sapego Pa (holding) 13:41; Nachbaur Pa (interference) 15:39.
Third Period
7. Prince Albert, Gregor 8 (Masella) 2:11.
8. Prince Albert, Montgomery 9 (Protas, Gregor) 14:13 (pp).
Penalties — Pachal Pa (checking to the head) 8:47; Culling Sc, Horning Sc, Leason Pa (roughing) 13:31; Nachbaur Pa (high sticking) 14:58.
Shots on goal by
|Swift Current
|7
|5
|7
|_
|19
|Prince Albert
|19
|9
|15
|_
|43
Goal — Swift Current: Hofer (L, ). Prince Albert: Buskey (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 1-7; Prince Albert: 1-1.
Referees — Jason Bourdon, Troy Murray. Linesmen — Joel Beresh, Andrew Sawatsky.
Attendance — 2,621 at Prince Albert.