Rebels 5, Wheat Kings 3

First Period

1. Brandon, McCartney 20 (Greig) 3:48.

Penalties — Gottfried Rd (hooking) 1:41; Gutenberg Bdn (hooking) 13:06; Davis Rd (delay of game) 18:07; Gutenberg Bdn (hooking) 19:11.

Second Period

2. Brandon, Mattheos 42 (Burzan, Reinhardt) 1:36.

3. Brandon, Nychuk 2 (unassisted) 2:40.

4. Red Deer, Hagel 39 (de Wit, Sakowich) 9:03.

Penalties — Mattheos Bdn, Johnson Rd (roughing) 9:03; Johnson Rd (boarding) 11:16; Mattheos Bdn (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 11:16; Mattheos Bdn, Johnson Rd (major, major-fighting) 11:16; Gottfried Rd (hooking) 12:27; Thorpe Bdn, Morozoff Rd (major, major-fighting) 14:53.

Third Period

5. Red Deer, Hausinger 18 (Johnson) 10:45.

6. Red Deer, Tarzwell 9 (Davis, Barteaux) 12:30.

7. Red Deer, Smith 11 (Zaytsev) 16:33.

8. Red Deer, Zaytsev 13 (unassisted) 19:51 (en).

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Brandon 7 7 6 _ 20
Red Deer 8 11 12 _ 31

Goal — Brandon: Patera (L, ). Red Deer: Anders (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Brandon: 0-3; Red Deer: 0-2.

Referees — Brett Iverson, Colin Watt. Linesmen — Chad Huseby, Michael Roberts.

Attendance — 4,085 at Red Deer.