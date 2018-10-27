HKO-WHL-Sums-Blazers-Thunderbirds
Blazers 7, Thunderbirds 2
First Period
1. Seattle, Philp 8 (Harsch, Kukuca) 8:12 (pp).
2. Seattle, Kubicek 5 (Kukuca, Volcan) 9:02 (pp).
3. Kamloops, Kneen 1 (Zary, Harrison) 11:47.
Penalties — Volcan Sea (double minor, high sticking) 0:14; Lee Sea (tripping) 2:34; Zary Kam (holding) 7:01; Onyebuchi Kam (cross checking) 7:22; Onyebuchi Kam, McNelly Sea (major, major-fighting) 13:20.
Second Period
4. Kamloops, Loewen 3 (Zary) 7:25.
5. Kamloops, Franklin 8 (Centazzo, Smith) 8:44.
6. Kamloops, Franklin 9 (Pillar) 19:43.
Penalties — Wedman Sea (tripping) 0:09; Hamaliuk Sea (hooking) 4:18; Centazzo Kam, Williams Sea (roughing) 5:12; Smith Kam (high sticking) 10:47; Huo Sea (high sticking) 14:18.
Third Period
7. Kamloops, Zary 4 (Loewen, Lang) 3:37.
8. Kamloops, Franklin 10 (Centazzo, Smith) 6:04.
9. Kamloops, Kneen 2 (Zazula, Zary) 7:56.
Penalties — Franklin Kam (delay of game) 1:20; Smith Kam (slashing) 9:07; Philp Sea (slashing) 10:35; Mohr Kam, Savey Sea (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 13:15; Denomie Kam, McNelly Sea (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 16:39.
Shots on goal by
|Kamloops
|6
|19
|11
|_
|36
|Seattle
|8
|12
|13
|_
|33
Goal — Kamloops: Ferguson (W, ). Seattle: Hughes (L, ), Schwebius (6:04 third, 8 shots, 7 saves).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 0-7; Seattle: 2-5.
Referees — Stephen Campbell, Jeff Ingram. Linesmen — Cameron Wetmore, Mark Heier.
Attendance — 4,069 at Seattle.