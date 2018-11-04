Giants 2, Blazers 1

First Period

1. Vancouver, Roman 8 (Byram) 19:18.

Penalties — None.

Second Period

2. Vancouver, Valenti 2 (Hendren, Nielsen) 12:49.

3. Kamloops, Franklin 12 (Centazzo, Mohr) 17:20 (pp).

Penalties — Dmytriw Van (tripping) 2:57; Lang Kam, Ettinger Van (roughing) 13:35.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Hardy Van (delay of game) 12:12; Loewen Kam (interference) 13:53.

Shots on goal by

Kamloops 6 10 14 _ 30
Vancouver 11 8 14 _ 33

Goal — Kamloops: Ferguson (L, ). Vancouver: Tendeck (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 1-2; Vancouver: 0-1.

Referees — Adam Bloski, Kyle Kowalski. Linesmen — Michael Bean, Cole Cooke.

Attendance — 3,487 at Vancouver.