Wheat Kings 5, Tigers 2

First Period

1. Medicine Hat, Chyzowski 3 (Preziuso, Quenneville) 9:14.

Penalties — Craven M.h (delay of game) 12:14; McCartney Bdn (inter. on goaltender) 12:14; Ostir M.h, Higson Bdn (cross checking) 18:18.

Second Period

2. Medicine Hat, Chyzowski 4 (Preziuso, Jevne) 0:33.

3. Brandon, Lewis 4 (Mattheos, McCorrister) 5:52 (pp).

4. Brandon, Burzan 2 (Higson, Lewis) 17:01.

Penalties — Clayton M.h (slew-footing) 2:03; Wytinck Bdn (holding) 2:57; Clayton M.h (slew-footing) 4:03; Heathcote M.h (tripping) 12:02.

Third Period

5. Brandon, Gutenberg 2 (Weinger, McCorrister) 0:19.

6. Brandon, McCorrister 2 (Higson, Lewis) 2:06 (pp).

7. Brandon, Mattheos 2 (Lewis) 19:20 (en).

Penalties — Weinger Bdn, Clayton M.h (roughing) 0:19; Quenneville M.h (cross checking) 1:30; Clayton M.h (hooking) 5:46; Mattheos Bdn (delay of game) 10:20; Anderson M.h (cross checking) 19:42.

Shots on goal by

Brandon61510_31
Medicine Hat8612_26

Goal — Brandon: Myskiw (W, 3-0-0). Medicine Hat: Hollett (L, 2-2-0).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Brandon: 2-5; Medicine Hat: 0-1.

Referees — Adam Bloski, Colin Watt. Linesmen — Chad Huseby, Cody Huseby.

Attendance — 3,509 at Medicine Hat, AB.