HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Vancouver 60 42 14 2 2 199 142 88 Victoria 61 32 25 2 2 185 196 68 Kelowna 61 26 30 4 1 153 190 57 Kamloops 59 23 30 4 2 163 187 52 Prince George 63 17 38 5 3 136 219 42

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Everett 61 43 14 2 2 207 119 90 x-Portland 61 37 18 3 3 237 186 80 x-Spokane 60 34 19 2 5 229 199 75 Tri-City 60 33 24 2 1 189 188 69 Seattle 60 25 28 5 2 203 222 57

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince Albert 62 50 8 2 2 280 148 104 x-Saskatoon 62 40 14 8 0 239 179 88 Moose Jaw 60 34 18 6 2 198 176 76 Brandon 60 29 23 4 4 205 208 66 Regina 62 18 41 1 2 161 249 39 Swift Current 60 10 45 3 2 129 260 25

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 62 36 18 4 4 231 190 80 Lethbridge 62 34 18 5 5 243 221 78 Calgary 61 33 22 5 1 231 210 72 Red Deer 61 31 24 4 2 197 198 68 Medicine Hat 61 31 25 3 2 189 198 67 Kootenay 61 12 39 7 3 166 285 34

Note: x - clinched playoff berth; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Wednesday's results

Calgary 9 Swift Current 3

Red Deer 5 Regina 2

Lethbridge 5 Prince Albert 4 (OT)

Spokane 7 Prince George 1

Kamloops 2 Tri-City 1

Friday's results

Saskatoon 4 Regina 0

Prince Albert 2 Red Deer 1 (SO)

Lethbridge 5 Moose Jaw 0

Edmonton 4 Medicine Hat 2

Calgary 3 Brandon 2 (OT)

Spokane 5 Portland 2

Seattle 6 Kamloops 4

Kootenay 5 Swift Current 3

Victoria 4 Prince George 3

Vancouver 7 Kelowna 4

Everett 2 Tri-City 1

Saturday's results

Lethbridge at Regina, 2:30 p.m.

Prince Albert at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Kootenay, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Prince George at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Red Deer at Saskatoon, 2 p.m.

Kootenay at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Kamloops at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Tri-City at Seattle, 5:05 p.m.

Portland at Kelowna, 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Swift Current at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Kootenay, 7 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Brandon at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.