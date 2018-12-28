HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Vancouver 32 22 8 2 0 100 73 46 Kelowna 35 16 17 2 0 92 108 34 Victoria 30 16 13 1 0 88 91 33 Kamloops 31 12 16 2 1 98 104 27 Prince George 33 11 19 1 2 75 114 25

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 36 27 7 1 1 124 75 56 Portland 34 19 11 2 2 138 108 42 Spokane 34 19 11 2 2 126 120 42 Tri-City 31 17 12 1 1 101 103 36 Seattle 31 11 16 4 0 98 116 26

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince Albert 35 32 2 0 1 169 73 65 Saskatoon 36 21 10 5 0 120 105 47 Moose Jaw 31 17 8 5 1 103 91 40 Brandon 32 15 11 3 3 110 105 36 Regina 35 10 24 0 1 94 146 21 Swift Current 34 7 25 1 1 73 140 16

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 32 20 10 2 0 114 102 42 Lethbridge 33 18 9 4 2 134 124 42 Edmonton 36 18 12 4 2 138 124 42 Medicine Hat 35 17 15 1 2 110 116 37 Calgary 34 15 15 3 1 122 123 34 Kootenay 36 8 22 5 1 98 164 22

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Thursday's results

Prince Albert 4 Saskatoon 3 (OT)

Swift Current 4 Moose Jaw 3 (OT)

Regina 3 Brandon 2

Friday's games

Moose Jaw at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Regina, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Kootenay at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Portland, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Prince George at Seattle, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's games

Edmonton at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Kootenay, 7 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Victoria at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Prince George at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Vancouver at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Saskatoon at Swift Current, 4 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Brandon, 4 p.m.

Red Deer at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Regina at Prince Albert, 6 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 6 p.m.

Prince George at Kamloops, 5 p.m.

Monday's games

Victoria at Kootenay, 4 p.m.

Brandon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Victoria at Calgary, 1 p.m.

Swift Current at Saskatoon, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 2 p.m.

Prince Albert at Regina, 4 p.m.