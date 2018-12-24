Gymnastics scandal leads list of AP's top 10 sports stories

A list of the top 10 sports stories of 2018, as voted on by Associated Press members and editors:

1. Sports doctor Larry Nassar receives multidecade prison sentence after dozens of female athletes detail abuse; shake-ups at Michigan State, USA Gymnastics and US Olympic Committee follow outrage over slow responses to allegations.

2. Eagles bring first Super Bowl title home to Philadelphia with 41-33 victory over New England, capping exciting playoffs that salvaged regular season filled with off-field issues (anthem, concussions) and lackluster games.

3. Supreme Court strikes down law prohibiting sports betting outside Nevada; New Jersey, Mississippi and West Virginia among first states to start taking wagers.

4. Maryland-Baltimore County upsets Virginia to become first 16 seed to topple a No. 1 in the history of the NCAA Tournament.

5. Boston Red Sox overcome 18-inning loss to Dodgers in Game 3 to capture World Series and cap dominating 108-win season.

6. Inspired by a superfan nun, 98-year-old Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, tiny Loyola-Chicago makes run to Final Four.

7. In expansion season, Las Vegas Golden Knights surge to Stanley Cup Final before falling to Washington.

8. Tiger Woods makes stirring comeback less than 18 months after spinal fusion surgery, with close calls at British and PGA, then victory in Tour Championship.

9. Freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa comes off bench to rally Alabama to overtime victory over Georgia for program's fifth national title in the Nick Saban era.

10. Fallout from Russian doping scandal continues. Despite sanctions on their country, nearly 170 Russians allowed to compete in Pyeongchang Olympics; international athletes outraged over reinstatement of Russia's anti-doping agency before all criteria fulfilled.