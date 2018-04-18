Gusitsch named new Saxe Middle School Principal

NEW CANAAN — New Canaan High School Assistant Principal David Gusitsch will replace retiring Saxe Middle School Principal Greg Macedo.

New Canaan High School announced Wednesday that Gusitsch will take over for the outgoing principal effective July 1.

“I’m excited to transition to this role because it’s something I consider one of the best middle schools in the state and beyond, honored and humbled and excited about the opportunity. It’s a tremendous school in one of the best districts in the state,” Gusitsch said.

Gusitsch spent a short time at New Canaan High School, joining the staff in July. In his roughly eight months at the school, he served as the Class of 2020 grade-level administrator, was a member of the NCHS Climate Committee, was the school’s representative for the Crisis Advisory board, a member of the district’s Emotional Intelligence Leadership team and communications chairman of the Employees Wellness Committee. He was also responsible for supervising and evaluating NCHS teachers.

Though his time in New Canaan has been short, Gusitsch said it has been educational.

“I learned a lot about the community, what they hold in high regard and what’s important. I learned that this is a community that certainly values education,” he said.

Macedo has been principal at Saxe since 1993, and before that was an assistant principal at Redding Elementary School and taught middle and high school history. He is planning to relocate to Delaware with his wife.

Before coming to New Canaan, Gusitsch worked for Westport Public Schools as an interim middle school assistant principal. He was also a health and physical education curriculum coordinator and department chairman, in addition to teaching classes. Gusitsch coached varsity football and varsity boys and girls swim teams.

Gusitsch said he has a seventh-, fifth- and first-grader at home, and has a personal connection to the age group.

“It really is a special age group. Developmentally, they are really at the most transitional time in their lives. At that time they’re under construction,” Gusitsch said. “I think the people that work closely with them, along with their parents, are the ones who guide them in that development.”

