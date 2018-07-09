Gubernatorial candidate Joe Trillo's yacht takes on water

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says Rhode Island gubernatorial candidate Joe Trillo's yacht struck a rock and started taking on water while he was campaigning.

Trillo tells WPRI-TV his 65-foot (19-meter) yacht, the Lady M, hit a rock while he and three others were on board Sunday morning near Charlestown.

The Charlestown Harbormaster and Coast Guard pumped water out of the vessel, and towing company Safe Sea brought it back to shore. No injuries were reported.

The former Republican lawmaker is running for governor as an independent. He has described himself as a populist who will run on "Trumpian policies."