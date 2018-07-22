Group wants Mainers to explicitly ban female genital cutting

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A group led by Maine conservatives are proposing a ballot question to explicitly ban female genital mutilation.

The political action committee Prevent FGM in Maine filed its initial report Wednesday.

Over 200 million women and girls in 30 countries have experienced genital mutilation. Health workers have warned against the risks of the practice in which typically the external genitalia is removed and the vagina is sewn almost closed.

Female genital mutilation is illegal on the federal level, and 26 states have specifically outlawed it. Maine Democrats and Republicans have failed to pass stricter penalties against female genital cutting.

There isn't evidence that genital mutilation is happening in Maine. But Republicans have released Medicaid billing figures that they claim show there are individuals receiving treatment for female genital mutilation in Maine.