Group seeks to block big Wyoming gas drilling project

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — An environmental group seeks to block a major natural gas drilling project in Wyoming.

The group WildEarth Guardians tells the U.S. Interior Department's review board in a recent petition the project would violate air pollution laws.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management approved the Normally Pressured Lance project in southwestern Wyoming in August. The project could eventually consist of 3,500 natural gas wells in the Upper Green River Basin.

The wells would be drilled in an area covering some 220 square miles (570 square kilometers).

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the $17 billion project could create up to 1,000 jobs.

Jonah Energy officials say they plan to drill multiple wells from single well pads to reduce land disturbance. The company says it uses infrared equipment to locate and stop leaking methane.

