Group aims to celebrate T-ball's roots in Albion with museum

ALBION, Mich. (AP) — Some of the first T-ball players are working to create a museum to commemorate the sport's roots in southern Michigan.

Lonnie Spencer played on some of the original T-ball teams in Albion. Spencer tells the Battle Creek Enquirer that he and other residents want to build a museum to educate the public about how the sport was developed in Albion.

Spencer says the group doesn't have a location for their proposed T-Ball Hall of Fame and Baseball Museum, but they hope to settle plans by summer.

Several people and leagues have claimed to have invented T-ball.

Spencer says the sport's history can be traced back to Albion High School baseball coach Jerry Sacharski in 1956. Sacharski invented the batting tee and the game for his players' younger brothers who would tag along to practice.

