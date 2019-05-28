https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Groundbreaking-ceremony-to-expand-road-near-13900819.php
Groundbreaking ceremony to expand road near Amazon facility
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A ceremony is planned to mark the beginning of expansion for a road to serve a new Amazon Distribution Center near Spokane.
Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony will draw regional dignitaries to a site that is expected to attract new businesses in addition to the Amazon center and its 1,500 jobs.
KREM-TV reports that Geiger Boulevard near the Spokane airport received a $16 million federal grant, along with $28 million in other funding, to expand the road and lay water and sewer lines.
County leaders say the improvements would support more than 3,000 new jobs and 1,300 new residents.
___
